Florida Krewe Of Europa® Is Traveling To Pernik Bulgaria To Attend The Surva International Festival Of Masquerade Games
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tampa Florida USA based Krewe of Europa ®, a 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members spanning the United States and Europe has announced they are traveling to Pernik Bulgaria January 16th to 18th, 2026 to appear in the 2026 Pernik carnival.
The "Pernik Bulgaria carnival" is the Surva International Festival of Masquerade Games, a three-day winter festival held in Pernik, Bulgaria, in January. Participants wear elaborate, often terrifying, masks and costumes to scare away evil spirits through traditional pagan rituals, music, and dance. The event is the largest of its kind in Bulgaria and on the Balkans, featuring both Bulgarian and international groups. The carnival will be featured on Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa, a dovcumentary about carnivals across Europe.
“The Krewe of Europa continues to build bridges between continents, cultures and traditions and now to Pernik's historic and culturally rich carnival” according to Karen Bachler, President of the Krewe of Europa.
Europa is the first and only US based parade krewe to travel across the America's and Europe to participate in parades and carnivals worldwide. The Krewe has appeared in parades from Alaska to the US East Coast. 2025 was a record year as the Krewe has appeared in Tampa Florida USA, Galway City Ireland for a St Patrick's parade, Croatia, Montenegro, Italy and recently in the Tarrytown NY Halloween parade.
The 2026 season starts in Pernik Bulgaria, Tampa Florida's famous Gasparilla parade, Cottbus Germany, Boston Mass for the St Patrick's parade, Edinburgh Scotland for the Tartan parade and a few additional to be announced parades in the US and Europe.
The Krewe of Europa is a global, Tampa-based social krewe that celebrates cultural exchange through international parades, elaborate costumes, and floats. Founded in 2020, its mission is to "bring our small world together" by fostering collaboration and bringing the American parade experience to global stages, participating in events across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. The Krewe of Europa is active with giving back to the communities they serve and also supports veteran's charities.
