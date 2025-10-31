403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Novel 'Spies Like Us' By L. Russell Records Highlights Family And Global Intrigue
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author L. Russell Records announces the release of Spies Like Us, the first installment in his trilogy The Calloways. This new work of fiction focuses on storytelling with international intrigue, exploring the resilience of two teenage brothers and the moral challenges faced by their father, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer.
Spies Like Us follows Ethan and Morgan Calloway, brothers who are uprooted from their Texas home to a small New England town. At the same time, their father, Kirby Calloway, travels to Nigeria to secure a national security software deal. As Kirby's work exposes a rogue CIA unit involved in human trafficking and political corruption, the Calloway family is pushed into danger. A home invasion and a fight for survival test the brothers' training, courage, and bond.
The novel highlights the fast-paced suspense of spying. The Calloway brothers evolve from ordinary teenagers into determined young men, guided by skills learned on a Texas ranch. Meanwhile, Kirby's commitment to justice, his loyalty to President Muhari of Nigeria, and his partnership with CIA agent Ken Broussard (“Katanga”) place him at the center of a global struggle with lasting consequences.
Spies Like Us explores themes of loyalty and the fight against corruption, offering readers a narrative that spans from Cape Cod to Nigeria and beyond. It is the beginning of a series that continues with The Zurich Conspiracy and Commander Calloway.
Spies Like Us is now available on Amazon.
About the Author
L. Russell Records is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and MIT with a master's in Aeronautics and Astronautics. Over a 50-year career, he worked in aerospace, energy, and international consulting, from developing combat drone systems to teaching in China during the 1980s. An aviator, Coast Guard–certified mariner, and award-winning chef, Records now turns his global experiences into fiction, beginning with his debut spy thriller, Spies Like Us.
Spies Like Us follows Ethan and Morgan Calloway, brothers who are uprooted from their Texas home to a small New England town. At the same time, their father, Kirby Calloway, travels to Nigeria to secure a national security software deal. As Kirby's work exposes a rogue CIA unit involved in human trafficking and political corruption, the Calloway family is pushed into danger. A home invasion and a fight for survival test the brothers' training, courage, and bond.
The novel highlights the fast-paced suspense of spying. The Calloway brothers evolve from ordinary teenagers into determined young men, guided by skills learned on a Texas ranch. Meanwhile, Kirby's commitment to justice, his loyalty to President Muhari of Nigeria, and his partnership with CIA agent Ken Broussard (“Katanga”) place him at the center of a global struggle with lasting consequences.
Spies Like Us explores themes of loyalty and the fight against corruption, offering readers a narrative that spans from Cape Cod to Nigeria and beyond. It is the beginning of a series that continues with The Zurich Conspiracy and Commander Calloway.
Spies Like Us is now available on Amazon.
About the Author
L. Russell Records is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and MIT with a master's in Aeronautics and Astronautics. Over a 50-year career, he worked in aerospace, energy, and international consulting, from developing combat drone systems to teaching in China during the 1980s. An aviator, Coast Guard–certified mariner, and award-winning chef, Records now turns his global experiences into fiction, beginning with his debut spy thriller, Spies Like Us.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment