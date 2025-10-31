403
Lemon My Vehicle Responds To Fall 2025'S Major Automotive Recalls Affecting Over 800,000 Vehicles
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lemon My Vehicle, a nationwide consumer-protection law firm focused on automotive warranty and lemon-law claims, today announced enhanced legal support for vehicle owners affected by major safety recalls issued during September and October 2025. These recalls, collectively involving more than 800,000 vehicles across multiple manufacturers, reflect ongoing concerns about serious safety-related defects.
According to public data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), over 8.5 million vehicles were recalled in Q3 2025 - a 16% increase over the prior quarter. In response, Lemon My Vehicle is expediting case evaluations and offering dedicated legal resources to assist consumers whose vehicles continue to exhibit problems even after recall repairs.
Fall 2025 Recalls Highlight Key Safety Risks
Recent manufacturer recall campaigns have raised significant safety concerns, including:
Stellantis Hybrid Power Loss: Approximately 91,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs (2022-2026 models) were recalled to address software issues that may cause loss of drive power while in motion. Additional Stellantis recalls, affecting about 610,000 Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles, address potential airbag malfunctions, rollaway risks from parking-system faults, and advanced-driver-assistance-system (ADAS) performance issues.
Hyundai Seat-Belt Latch Defects: Around 568,000 Hyundai Palisade SUVs (2020-2025 models) were recalled due to seat-belt buckles in certain seating positions that may not latch properly, potentially compromising occupant restraint during a crash.
Nissan Fuel-System Malfunction: More than 173,000 Nissan NV200 and Chevrolet City Express vans (2013-2021 models) were recalled for possible fuel-pump fuse failures that could cause engine stalling, increasing crash risk.
“These recalls illustrate how critical safety systems can fail under real-world conditions,” said a spokesperson for Lemon My Vehicle.“When issues persist after recall repairs, consumers may have rights under state and federal lemon-law statutes to seek replacement or repurchase remedies.”
When a Recall Becomes a Lemon-Law Case
Even after a recall repair is performed, some vehicles continue to experience recurring issues or prolonged time in the shop. Depending on the circumstances and applicable state law, vehicle owners may be entitled to:
- A buyback of the vehicle at the original purchase price, minus a reasonable mileage offset
- A replacement vehicle of comparable value
- Reimbursement for towing, rental, and repair expenses
- Recovery of attorney fees and costs from the manufacturer if successful
Lemon My Vehicle focuses on cases in which:
- Recall-related defects persist after multiple dealer repairs
- Vehicles remain unsafe despite completed recall service
- Manufacturers delay repair parts or remedies
- New problems emerge after recall work is performed
The Broader Recall Landscape
- 8.5 million vehicles recalled in Q3 2025 (16% increase over Q2)
- 87% of Q3 recalls involve crash or injury risk according to NHTSA data
- 19 million vehicles recalled year-to-date in 2025
- Over 6 million vehicles affected in September 2025 alone
Lemon My Vehicle's Response Initiative
To support drivers affected by the Fall 2025 recalls, Lemon My Vehicle is providing:
- Free Case Review: Immediate evaluation of recall-related warranty claims at lemonmyvehicle
- 24/7 Client Access: Consultations available day or night
- No Up-Front Costs: In most cases, attorney fees are recoverable from the manufacturer if the client prevails
- Nationwide Coordination: Representation available nationwide through licensed attorneys and local co-counsel partnerships
- Expedited Processing: Priority handling for safety-related cases where vehicles are inoperable or unrepaired
“The timing could not be worse for consumers,” said a Lemon My Vehicle attorney.“These recalls involve serious safety systems - from power and fuel delivery to occupant restraints. When repairs fail after reasonable attempts, state and federal laws may entitle consumers to significant relief.”
Consumer Action Steps
Check Your VIN: Verify your vehicle's recall status at NHTSA/recalls
Document Repairs: Save all service records, repair orders, and receipts
Consult an Attorney: Contact Lemon My Vehicle for a free consultation to discuss potential rights and remedies
Know Your Rights: Most state lemon laws require 2–4 repair attempts or 30+ days out of service for eligibility
About Lemon My Vehicle
Lemon My Vehicle is a consumer-rights law firm dedicated to helping drivers recover compensation for defective vehicles. Led by attorney Sam Mollaei, the firm represents owners and lessees of cars, trucks, and SUVs with persistent mechanical or safety issues affecting their use, value, or safety. Operating from Woodland Hills, California, Lemon My Vehicle works with qualified attorneys across the United States to assist clients under state and federal warranty laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
