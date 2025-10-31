Deleion Capital Announces Strategic Launch Of SOL Quantitative Investment Platform Following Solana ETF Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm leverages its advanced risk control systems and blockchain expertise to help investors benefit from Solana's growing market presence.

October 2025 marks a pivotal moment for Solana investors. Following the successful listing of the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF on the New York Stock Exchange, Deleion Capital officially introduced its SOL Quantitative Investment Platform, designed to provide sustainable and transparent daily earnings for both institutional and individual participants.

The Deleion Capital analyst team stated: Two days ago, the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF was listed on the US market, becoming the first Solana ETF traded in the US. As of press time, the ETF has accumulated $116 million in net inflows, setting a record and becoming the first Solana ETF approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Within just 30 minutes of listing, the trading volume of this Solana-backed fund reached approximately $10 million, indicating growing investor interest.

Against this backdrop, Deleion Capital's trust service platform, leveraging its professional asset management capabilities and mature risk control system, has launched a professional quantitative SOL investment strategy, enabling institutional and individual investors to achieve substantial daily returns of four figures, becoming the most prominent wealth growth engine in this market recovery.

Deleion Capital Core

Deleion Capital is a global digital asset and real estate trust investment management platform. The platform's core profitability primarily relies on a team of professional financial, blockchain, and other experts, united by our strong supporters, who guide us through multiple high-quality global industries:

Real estate sectors such as real estate, healthcare, semiconductor technology, new energy, AI, and gold

Digital asset sectors such as blockchain, Bitcoin spot ETFs, and stablecoin investments

Through global asset portfolio investment, we generate long-term profits from project dividends, equity appreciation, and fund returns, forming a robust ecosystem-based return model.

Deleion Capital provides comprehensive digital asset custody and investment services for individuals and institutions. The platform employs a bank-grade security architecture, integrating advanced technologies such as multi-signature, layered encryption, and cold/hot wallet isolation to ensure absolute security and transparent control over client assets throughout the entire storage, transfer, and management process.

Participate in Deleion Capital:

Flexible and diverse smart contract custody plans precisely tailored to your needs:

USDC (Free Stablecoin Investment Plan): Designed for beginners, low-threshold participation, easily enter the world of crypto investment.

USDT (Junior Stock Investment Experience Plan): Designed for beginners, low-threshold participation, easily enter the world of crypto investment.

ETH (Classic Spot Investment Plan II): For experienced investors, offering flexible asset portfolios to balance risk and return.

SOL (Professional Healthcare Fund Investment Plan III): Integrating market insights and quantitative strategies to help sophisticated investors seize structural opportunities.

BTC (Advanced Semiconductor Investment Plan IV): Tailor-made for high-net-worth individuals to achieve long-term asset preservation and appreciation.

Three Steps to Participate, Daily Earnings Automatically Deposited

Register and complete verification to instantly receive a $17 trial bonus, allowing you to participate in the USDC (Free Stablecoin Investment Plan) and earn $0.70 daily.

Choose the plan that suits you, lock in your interest rate, and remain unaffected by short-term market fluctuations.

Smart contract-based automatic dividend distribution, settled 24 hours a day, ensuring transparent on-chain earnings and support for instant withdrawals.

VIP Loyalty Program: Upgrade Your Returns

VIP levels are automatically determined based on your cumulative investment amount. Upgrading grants you additional interest rates and cash rewards, further enhancing your overall returns.

Example:

VIP 0 (Cumulative Investment < $5,000): Base Interest Rate 1.00%

VIP 1 (Cumulative Investment ≥ $5,000): Interest Rate 1.01%, with continuously increasing returns

Redefining Wealth Growth: A Robust Framework for Sustained Returns

Deleion Capital is reshaping traditional investment logic, providing reliable digital asset allocation solutions for investors seeking stable returns. We go beyond speculation; we are committed to building a sustainable wealth future.

Take action now and start your daily earnings journey!

Official website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

