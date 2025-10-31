6,801 Beneficiaries In Chhattisgarh's Kanker To Enter New Homes On Nov 1

MENAFN - IANS) Kanker, Oct 31 (IANS) On the occasion of Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day, a statewide mass housewarming ceremony will be organised under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). The main state-level event will take place at the Rajyotsav Ground in Naya Raipur, Atal Nagar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially hand over newly constructed permanent houses to 3.51 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

On this historic occasion, 6,801 beneficiaries from Kanker district will also move into their new homes. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), construction of more than 3.51 lakh permanent houses has been completed so far in the state.

Kanker District Panchayat CEO Haresh Mandavi said that all 6,801 houses built under the scheme in the district will be formally inaugurated on November 1.“On the occasion of State Foundation Day, the mass housewarming ceremonies will be held with great enthusiasm and traditional customs across all development blocks of the district,” he added.

Mandavi stated that during the programme, the newly built houses will be decorated with flowers, rangoli, and lamps. The housewarming rituals will include traditional prayers and the lighting of lamps. Each beneficiary will be given a letter of gratitude, a symbolic 'key of happiness,' and a memento.

He said the event is being organised on a grand scale under the guidance of Collector Nileshkumar Mahadev Kshirsagar.

Beneficiaries from various village panchayats expressed their happiness.

Villager Somaru Dhankar said,“It was very difficult to live in a mud house. During the rains, the roof leaked, and water entered the house. Now, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, I have received a permanent house, and all those troubles are over. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.”

Another beneficiary, Dhan Singh Jain, said,“Earlier, our tiled roof house was unsafe in every season, especially during the rains when we feared it might collapse. Now I have a permanent house - this is the greatest gift of my life. I thank Prime Minister Modi and the government for this.”

CEO Haresh Mandavi also mentioned that the construction work in the district is progressing rapidly. Although rain had caused some delays, nearly 23,000 more houses will be completed soon.