MSPA Americas Announces 2026 Elite Members
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, announced the winners of its annual Elite program for 2026 this month at its recent CME Conference in Orlando, Florida. MSPA Americas Elite companies are those members of the organization which most support the mission and objectives of MSPA Americas, as set annually by the board of directors, in advancing the stature and relevance of the trade association. The designation, earned through advancing association goals in 2025, is effective for 2026.
The qualifying winning companies of the 2026 MSPA Elite Awards are:
ARC Consulting, LLC
BARE International
ClearPoint Solutions US
Confero
CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
CXE, Inc.
Jancyn
“It is with heartfelt thanks that I congratulate these outstanding companies on behalf of the MSPA Americas Board of Directors for their support of our association's mission, and their leadership in advancing our goals for the enhancement of the customer experience and retail service provider/merchandising industries as a whole,” said MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey.“We all are grateful for their lead-by-example support, and we are honored to recognize them for achievements.”
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact MSPA Americas at (407) 919-MSPA (6772) or via....
