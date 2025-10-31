403
Phoenix Kanri By Good Place Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Good Place, a renowned interior design firm based in Japan, has been recognized with the esteemed Silver A' Design Award for their outstanding work titled "Phoenix Kanri" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, celebrating exceptional designs that showcase innovation, functionality, and aesthetics.
The Silver A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. This recognition not only acknowledges the exceptional work of Good Place but also sets a benchmark for excellence in office interior design. The award-winning Phoenix Kanri project serves as an inspiration for designers, showcasing how innovative design solutions can enhance productivity, foster corporate culture, and create immersive experiences within office spaces.
Phoenix Kanri stands out as a remarkable office interior design that seamlessly incorporates the client's company name and the concept of rebirth into its visual language. The entrance features a striking ceiling design inspired by the primary feather of a phoenix, symbolizing the company's resilience and ability to rise from challenges. The dynamic movement of wind flowing between the feathers is masterfully rendered through six patterns, creating a sense of unity and visual intrigue. The use of laminated glass handrails with sandblasted etched glass adds depth and showcases the feather motif's shadow, further emphasizing the multi-layered structure.
The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Phoenix Kanri is expected to have a significant impact on Good Place's future projects and the interior design industry as a whole. This achievement serves as a testament to Good Place's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and creating spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also evoke a sense of wonder and inspiration. The award will undoubtedly motivate the Good Place team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in interior design, setting new standards for office spaces that prioritize employee well-being, productivity, and cultural revitalization.
Phoenix Kanri was designed by a talented team at Good Place, including Designer Kazushi Iwamoto, Project Manager Toshihiko Horii, and Director Naoto Doi. Their combined expertise and vision brought the project to life, creating a truly remarkable office interior that stands as a testament to their skill and dedication.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Phoenix Kanri project by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:
About Good Place
Good Place is a renowned interior design firm based in Japan, known for their unique "Scene Design" approach. By aligning their practice with the business activities of clients and envisioning the future users of the spaces they design, Good Place creates specific spaces as solutions. Their belief in designing spaces that enhance the world has earned them a reputation for excellence in the interior design industry.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award inspires designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
