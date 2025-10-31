Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification no. 75/2025
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
The notifications relate to conditional shares granted to members of the Executive Leadership Team, as part of performance-based remuneration for previous financial years, which have been transferred to their respective accounts.
Contact: Helga Heyn, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
-
Appendix - Karsten Breum - transferred to account
Appendix - Johanna Norberg - transferred to account
