DQ Falling Treats, The Biggest Coupon Campaign Ever Made
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DQ Canada typically sees a dip in treat sales once summer ends. To turn that seasonal slowdown into a moment of connection, DQ Canada and Publicis Canada created“Falling Treats,” a playful activation that transforms one of Canada's most recognizable symbols into a digital experience.
It's a simple, seasonal idea: scan any fallen maple leaf on Snapchat to unlock a sweet deal, turning a familiar fall moment into a reason to treat yourself.
“At DQ, we're always looking for ways to bring more joy to our fans,” said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing, DQ Canada.“Falling Treats takes something uniquely Canadian-the simple act of spotting a maple leaf-and turns it into a fun reason to indulge this fall.”
How It Works
Using the Falling Treats Snapchat Lens, users can scan a real maple leaf to generate a unique digital coupon. The experience unlocks offers exclusively for DQ Rewards members in the DQ App:
– Oct. 15–26: Get an 85¢ Mini Blizzard® Treat with a $1 minimum purchase.
– Oct. 27–Nov. 9: Get a free Small Shake with a $1 minimum purchase.
“We wanted to find a simple, seasonal idea that could drive engagement and sales while staying true to DQ's playful spirit,” said Vini Dalvi, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Canada.“Transforming the maple leaf into a moment of joy felt like the perfect way to do that.”
Because trillions of leaves fall every year, trillions of potential coupons will be scattered across Canada, making“Falling Treats” one of the largest seasonal promotions ever tied to nature itself.
Launching October 15,“Falling Treats” lives on Snapchat and social, with Creator Partners showcasing the AR Lens through Stories and Spotlights that inspire fans to scan their own leaves and score deals. A BuzzFeed content partnership extends the story, reminding Canadians why DQ treats belong at the fall comfort food table. The campaign runs until November 9, celebrating fall one leaf-and treat-at a time.
Credits:
Title: Falling Treats
Client: DQ Canada
VP, Marketing, DQ Canada: Candida Ness
Digital & Direct Marketing Sr Manager, DQ Canada: Cheryl Niziolomski
Agency: Publics Canada
Chief Creative Officer: Vini Dalvi
Creative Director: Emmanuel Obayemi
Senior Art Director: Pedro Minari Felippe
Senior Copywriter: Joseph Ruiz
SVP, Brand Lead: Shawna Hayman
Group Account Director: Silvia Parkinson
Account Director: Haleigh Magill
Account Supervisor: Rachel Senay
Group Strategy Director: Chris Whyte
Content Creator: Evan Chen
Content Creator: Timeia Buhra
PR: Media Profile
Media Agency: DentsuX
