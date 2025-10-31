Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Phase 1 Roadmap As V1 Protocol Is Announced Along $18.2 Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi crypto sector continues to attract strong attention in late 2025, with investors closely following projects that combine product delivery with measurable growth. One such new crypto making headlines is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has now completed the first phase of its roadmap while confirming the upcoming V1 protocol launch. At the same time, the project has surpassed $18.2 million raised, signaling rising investor confidence as its presale moves toward full allocation.









Mutuum Finance Presale and What It's Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, where each token is priced at $0.035. The next stage will lift the price to $0.04, followed by a confirmed launch price of $0.06. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, around 1.82 billion tokens (45.5%) are reserved for presale rounds.

So far, over 785 million tokens have been sold, and the project has drawn more than 17,600 holders, showing consistent demand from both retail and large investors. Each presale stage has sold out faster than the last, reflecting growing anticipation for the upcoming Sepolia Testnet launch in Q4 2025.

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol that allows users to lend and borrow crypto assets securely through smart contracts. The system's goal is to make digital lending markets safer and more efficient by removing intermediaries and giving users full control of their funds. By offering flexibility, transparency, and sustainable yield options, the platform aims to stand out among the top cryptos being tracked for 2026.

V1 Launch and Security Foundations

The Mutuum Finance team recently announced that its V1 protocol is scheduled to go live on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, marking a major step in its roadmap. This version will include several core elements that define the platform's lending model:

The Liquidity Pool will allow users to supply or borrow assets directly through smart contracts, while mtTokens will represent deposited assets and automatically accrue yield. Borrowers will receive Debt Tokens, which track their liabilities, and the built-in Liquidator Bot will help stabilize the system by automatically managing under-collateralized loans.

Security has been one of Mutuum Finance's strongest selling points. The project underwent a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan Score, which provides a strong signal of trust for new investors. In addition, the team introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage independent code reviews before the full mainnet rollout.

Mutuum Finance has also made participation simpler by allowing direct MUTM token purchases via card payments. This feature removes common entry barriers and helps the project reach a broader global audience.

mtTokens and the Buy-and-Distribute Model

Mutuum Finance's innovation lies in how it ties user activity to token demand. When users deposit assets, they receive mtTokens, which act as interest-bearing receipts. For example, depositing 1 ETH mints 1 mtETH, which grows in value as borrowers repay loans.

The platform also features a buy-and-distribute mechanism - a key part of its tokenomics model. A fraction of the protocol's fees is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market, which are then redistributed to mtToken stakers. This creates consistent buying pressure, directly connecting real usage with token value.

To keep the community engaged, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This system has been successful in driving transparency and keeping presale activity high, maintaining daily engagement throughout the campaign.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance is expanding its ecosystem by planning to include a USD-pegged stablecoin. This asset will be over-collateralized by loans within the platform, ensuring stability and long-term sustainability. It will be minted and burned on demand, allowing the system to adjust supply based on actual user activity.

The team is also preparing to integrate Layer-2 scaling solutions to improve transaction speed and reduce fees for both lenders and borrowers. By moving part of its activity to Layer-2, Mutuum Finance can make lending more cost-effective and accessible to a wider audience.

To ensure data accuracy, the project plans to rely on robust oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink, for precise on-chain price feeds. This will enable timely liquidation processes and minimize risks tied to price volatility - another example of the platform's focus on security and operational stability.

Phase 6 Nears Completion and Whale Allocations Grow

With Phase 6 now more than 80% complete, the current presale round could close sooner than expected. As token availability decreases, investor interest tends to accelerate, a pattern already seen in previous stages.

Whale activity has also played a significant role in recent weeks. Reports indicate that several high-value investors have made six-figure purchases in MUTM tokens, viewing the project's clear roadmap and transparent audit as signs of credibility. Such inflows often signal confidence from experienced market participants who tend to enter before mainstream adoption.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build momentum as it completes the first phase of its roadmap and prepares for its V1 protocol launch. With a proven funding record of $18.2 million raised, over 17,600 holders, and strong community participation through its daily leaderboard, the project stands out as a serious contender among upcoming DeFi cryptos.

