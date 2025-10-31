Punjab Government Declares Rohu As State Fish

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) In a significant move to conserve and promote the state's aquatic biodiversity, Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday declared Rohu (Labeo Rohita) as the state fish.

Highlighting the state's rich aquatic resources, Khudian said that Punjab's aquatic sector is thriving, with 43,683 acres dedicated to fish farming, yielding 2,00,000 metric tonnes of fish annually.

Rohu is a significant contributor, accounting for 42,353 metric tonnes (21.18 per cent of total production) and fetching Rs 160-200 per kg.

This prized fish can grow up to 45 kg in natural habitats, distinguished by its fusiform body and large cycloid scales.

He further highlighted that rohu fish is a nutritional marvel, rich in proteins, vitamins A, B and D, and Omega-3 fatty acids, making it a sought-after delicacy not only in Punjab but also across other states.

Minister Khudian congratulated the Fisheries Department and stakeholders on declaring rohu as the state fish, acknowledging their role in the sector's growth, while highlighting the importance of Indian Major Carps (IMCs) -- Rohu, Catla and Mrigal.

Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari said that designating rohu as the state fish will enable targeted policy formulation to augment its population in water bodies and scale up aquaculture production, thereby bolstering the state's economy.

He further informed that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government has provided self-employment opportunities to 637 beneficiaries in fish farming, with a subsidy of Rs 30.63 crore, promoting large-scale fish farming under PMMSY scheme.

This initiative aims to supplement agriculture and boost the state's economy. Director Fisheries Gurpreet Singh and other senior officials of the department were also present in the occasion.

Notably, Rohu is one of India's most popular freshwater fish species, and it holds a prized place in the country's culinary traditions and aquaculture industry.

The fish is widely cultivated across rivers and ponds in eastern, northern and central India.

Rohu is for its delicate flavour, tender flesh and high protein content. Apart from its taste, the fish is valued for its nutritional benefits, being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and essential minerals.