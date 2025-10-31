Maha Cong Chief Sapkal Alleges Police Surveillance, Blames CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Friday alleged that he is being kept under police surveillance, claiming that plainclothes personnel have repeatedly entered his private residence without permission.

Sapkal, who resides at the Sarvodaya Ashram in Mumbai's Nana Chowk area, said that police have been“continuously monitoring” his movements. He claimed that on Friday morning, a plainclothes policeman entered his bedroom for surveillance and questioning -- marking the third such incident.

“At around 8 a.m., a policeman entered my bedroom and began questioning me -- asking if I was going to hold a press conference and whether journalists had arrived. When I asked why he entered my room and on whose orders, he said it was under senior officers' instructions and asked me to talk to them on the phone," Sapkal said at a press conference.

Raising concerns about what he called“state-sponsored surveillance”, the Congress leader asked:“On whose orders are we being watched? Are these actions being carried out on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis?”

He accused the ruling BJP of systematically spying on opposition leaders.

“This is part of BJP's tendency to monitor its opponents -- first Pegasus, then phone tapping, and now they've reached our bedrooms. But we will not bow down to such intimidation,” Sapkal asserted.

Commenting on Wednesday's hostage drama and the police encounter of Rohit Arya, Sapkal said that while rescuing the children was important,“the manner in which the incident was handled raises serious questions”.

“When an NSG team was already present, why did the police shoot him dead? The man was reportedly mentally unstable, yet he had earlier worked on government initiatives such as Sundar Mazi Shala (My Beautiful School) and had shared platforms with then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. This incident needs a thorough inquiry,” Sapkal demanded.

The MPCC chief also alleged political shielding in the case of Dr. Sampada Munde from Satara district, who reportedly died by suicide.“Dr. Munde was forced to end her life due to pressure - this was not suicide but murder. BJP's former MP Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar has been named in the case. Despite his involvement in kidnapping, extortion and assault cases, the state government gave him a clean chit without any investigation,” Sapkal alleged.

“Under Fadnavis, criminal tendencies have flourished and BJP leaders' gangsterism has increased. Fadnavis alone is responsible - he is the godfather of criminals,” Sapkal said.

He further announced that an all-party march will be held on November 1 against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in voter lists.

“Irregularities in the voter lists are a matter of serious concern. Rahul Gandhi was the first to expose these discrepancies with evidence. Everyone demands that elections be held in a fair and transparent manner. The Congress supports this march, and our leaders and workers will participate,” Sapkal said.