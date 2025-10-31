In Photos: UT Foundation Day Celebrations In Srinagar
He said the historic milestones were achieved in infrastructure and other sectors. All forms of discrimination were eliminated and social justice and equality were established.
The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the Foundation Day of UT of J&K. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor administered the Unity pledge and flagged off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate the birth anniversary of unifier of India, former Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelADVERTISEMENT
On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a Photo Exhibition on“An Era of Transformative Governance in Jammu Kashmir”. Young achievers and budding entrepreneurs shared their success stories, and a documentary by Department of Information and Public relations on 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir' was also showcased to mark the day.
