Food Lion Strengthens Commitment To Nourishing Neighbors Amid Growing Food Insecurity

Omnichannel grocery retailer will donate $1 million to food banks to address increased demand

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is reaffirming its longstanding commitment to care for the towns and cities it serves by helping families stretch their budgets and ensuring access to fresh, quality food at affordable prices. With increased demand on local food banks and growing financial pressures on many households, the omnichannel grocery retailer is expanding its efforts to ensure fewer people have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries.

As a leader in reducing food insecurity across its 10-state operating footprint, Food Lion continues to take meaningful action to address the root causes of hunger and provide everyday relief. To help support the increased demand, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is donating $1 million to support local food banks.

“At Food Lion, nourishing our neighbors is at the heart of everything we do,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion.“As more families face food insecurity, we recognize our deep responsibility to help reduce hunger and set our neighbors up for success in life. Being a good neighbor means more than providing groceries, it means ensuring everyone has access to fresh, affordable food and the support they need to thrive. We're proud to be a neighbor our communities can count on, whether that means keeping prices affordable, partnering with local food banks or lending a helping hand in times of need. It's all part of what we've always done: showing up with care, compassion and commitment to the customers we serve every day.”

From Saturday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 4, Food Lion will activate a Food Bank Fund through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates. Customers can join this effort by donating at the register in any Food Lion store. Funds raised during this time will directly support local food banks and their efforts to respond to needs within the community. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has distributed nearly $23 million across Food Lion's 10-state operating area.

Keeping with its long-standing commitment to fighting food insecurity and making fresh, affordable food accessible to all, Food Lion is taking several actions to help customers stretch their budgets and strengthen the communities it serves, including:

Holidays Without Hunger Campaign

From Nov. 5 through Dec. 9, Food Lion Feeds invites customers to help neighbors facing food insecurity by purchasing and donating a $6 Food Lion Feeds holiday food box. Each store will donate the boxes directly to local Feeding America® partner food banks or feeding agencies in its community. Since 2014, the campaign has helped provide more than 73 million meals* through Feeding America and its partners. Customers can also round up their purchases or donate at checkout, with 100% of contributions supporting local feeding agencies.

Veterans Day Discount**

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, Food Lion will honor active-duty military personnel and veterans with a 10% discount, recognizing their service and dedication to our communities.

MVP Fall Haul – Earn $20 in Savings

Through Nov. 26, customers can earn a $20 coupon by shopping six times and spending at least $50 per trip with their personal MVP card. The MVP Fall Haul program rewards loyal shoppers and makes preparing for family gatherings more affordable.

Everyday Savings at Food Lion

The MVP Savings Card gives customers access to weekly deals and personalized discounts on items they buy most. With the Shop & Earn Program, customers can activate monthly offers and earn even more savings both in-store and through Food Lion To Go.

In addition to these efforts, Food Lion takes pride in offering everyday low prices and weekly sales that help customers make the most of their grocery budgets. As the holiday season approaches, the retailer remains committed to identifying more opportunities to lower prices.

Food Lion's mission to nourish neighbors and care for its towns and cities continues year-round through Food Lion Feeds, which has provided more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since its founding in 2014.

For more information on Food Lion's community initiatives, visit foodlion/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent to 1 million meals) Nov. 5 – Dec. 9, 2025.

**To receive the discount, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10% off their entire grocery bill. This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go pick up or home delivery. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol (beer and wine), tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps or services.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $23 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafés and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit.

