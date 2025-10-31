Governance Key To Securing Nation, Achieving Goals: NSA Ajit Doval

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday that governance plays a seminal role in nation-building and in securing a nation, enabling it to achieve its goals and fulfil the aspirations of the common man.

Delivering a lecture to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Doval highlighted that an emerging challenge in governance is the increasing need for keeping the common man satisfied.

“The common man has become more aware and aspirational, has higher expectations from the state, and the state has a vested interest in keeping him satisfied,” he said.

Describing weak governance as a potential reason for regime change, the NSA cited the examples of the change of regimes through non-institutional methods in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and others.

“The power of a nation lies in governance. The government's work through institutions and in the task of nation-building, the most important people are those who build and nurture these institutions,” he said.

Hailing the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said,“India is having an orbital shift, from a certain type of governance, from a certain type of government and societal structure, but also its place in the global orders.”

He also highlighted institutional changes brought about by the current government to contain institutional corruption, indicating that probably more measures are in the pipeline.

He said, whenever a change comes, the most important thing is your clarity of vision and not getting blinded by the dust and storms, not getting overawed by the noise and the threats, and not getting subdued by the adversities.

“You have to equip and prepare yourself. This is what Vallabhai Patel's life was all about,” he said, highlighting how he played the role as a warrior of the freedom movement, supporting Mahatma Gandhi and all his ventures, but also, in the post-Independent era, integrated the country by unifying the over 500 princely states.

Doval also credited Vallabhai Patel's vision for an all-India services structure that gave the country strong governance.

As a key part of good governance, the NSA highlighted the need for protection, the need for safety, and the need to give a sense of equality and empowerment to women.

“Empowerment of women is necessary for good governance in the modern new world. And, I think, that it is not only important to have good laws, good structures and good systems, but more importantly, to implement them effectively,” he said.

Doval stressed the need to harness technology in governance.“We have to exploit the technology that ensures greater transparency, accountability, and delivery of service to the common man, and then connect.”

We have to protect society from threats like cyber threats or many other threats that the technology poses, he said.