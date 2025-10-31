Pharmajet® Signs Distribution Agreement With EVA Pharma To Provide Needle-Free Injection Systems To Support Routine Polio Immunization In Egypt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLDEN, Colo. and CAIRO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaJet, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its enabling needle-free injection technology, today announced that it has signed a Distribution Agreement with ATR, an affiliate to EVA Pharma, the leading pharmaceutical company driving healthcare innovation and access across the Middle East and Africa. The agreement, signed in Frankfurt at the CPHI meeting on October 30, 2025, includes provisions for Tropis distribution, technology transfer, and manufacturing.

The aim of the collaboration is to increase needle-free access within Egypt and regionally while broadening Egypt's manufacturing capabilities. PharmaJet's Tropis ® intradermal needle-free delivery offers several strategic advantages for Egypt including substantial polio immunization cost savings1, reduced vaccine hesitancy2,3, increased coverage3, and the potential for medical technology regional manufacturing. The signing follows the July 2025 Memo of Understanding (MOU) that was signed between PharmaJet, Egypt's Unified Procurement Agency (UPA) and EVA Pharma, which outlined plans for how UPA could incorporate Tropis into its portfolio.

The introduction of Tropis into immunization programs supports Egypt's“1000 Golden Days" initiative which was launched to support the health and development of families during the critical period from conception to a child's second birthday. The collaboration will enable total immunization cost reduction and improved acceptability of polio vaccinations. Longer-term, the Tropis manufacturing and other needle-free product development initiatives may expand the benefits to vaccination against other infectious agents and improved pandemic preparedness.

EVA Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical and medical appliances manufacturing company that has vast experience in manufacturing, registering, marketing, distributing, and promoting pharmaceutical products.“This collaboration puts children first,” said Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma.“We're reimagining vaccination through local innovation that improves every child's experience while empowering healthcare professionals. By localizing manufacturing, we expand access and use existing budgets to reach many more children in Africa sustainably.”

“We are proud to collaborate with ATR and EVA Pharma to localize needle-free manufacturing and delivery,” said Paul LaBarre, Senior Vice President of Business Development for PharmaJet.“This partnership represents a strategic step forward for PharmaJet in the Middle East and Northern Africa region. Working with these innovative teams will accelerate integration of needle-free intradermal vaccine delivery into routine immunization programs in Egypt and beyond.”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1 Data on file

2 Soonawala, D et al, Intradermal fractional booster dose of inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine with a jet injector in healthy adults , Vaccine, Volume 31, Issue 36, 12 August 2013, Pages 3688-3694

3 Mohan, D et al, Evaluating the impact of needle-free delivery of inactivated polio vaccine on Nigeria's routine immunization program: An implementation hybrid trial, Vaccines,16 May 2025, 13(5), p.533

Media Contacts:

Nancy Lillie

...

1-888-900-4321 Option 3

Marina Faltas

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at