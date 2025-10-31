Palm Beach County Launches Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp With Strong Backing From Local Business Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Beach County is proud to announce the launch of the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp, an exciting educational initiative designed to empower high school students with leading-edge skills in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The program, which is free for participating students, begins this fall and marks a significant step toward building a future-ready local workforce.

The bootcamp's launch is made possible through the commitment and collaboration of leading Palm Beach County businesses and philanthropic partners. Their support strengthens workforce development locally and also signals a shared vision for expanding tech education and innovation within our community.

This year's program is generously supported by:



Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Earl Stewart Toyota

ECF Engineering Consultants

Frisbie Group

Neer Venture Capital

Stiles-Nicholson Foundation Related Ross

“These partners are investing in the next generation of innovators here in Palm Beach County,” said Mark Howard, Program Director, PBC STEM EcosySTEM.“Their leadership ensures our students have access to world-class technology training and the inspiration to pursue careers in tech, entrepreneurship, and STEM fields.”

The Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp introduces high school students-particularly those traditionally underrepresented in the tech sector-to foundational concepts in artificial intelligence. Over four weeks, students will learn about machine learning, neural networks, computer vision, and natural language processing through hands-on projects and mentorship from experienced AI professionals.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder.“While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Palm Beach County, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

“AI is transforming industries across the world, and Palm Beach County is taking meaningful steps to ensure our students are prepared to lead in this new economy. Our emphasis is on keeping our local talent here”, said Nancy Bourne, head of Frisbie Group's 21st century educational initiatives, who is focused on aligning business and education in Palm Beach County, and was strategic and effective in bringing other enthusiastic community members to see this idea come to life.“This program is not just about learning technology-it's about giving students confidence, opportunity, and a pathway into high-growth careers.” Palm Beach County extends its gratitude to the Mark Cuban Foundation and to the community partners who recognize the importance of access to technology education. Their collective investment strengthens our economic future and supports a thriving, innovation-driven workforce pipeline.

About Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The program seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.

About the Palm Beach County Collective

PBC STEM is an alliance of private, public, and nonprofit sectors who work collaboratively to expand and promote STEM education throughout our region. PBC STEM Ecosystem is a collective impact initiative committed to cultivating and sustaining a robust and equitable Ecosystem that provides world-class STEM opportunities and experiences for all learners throughout our region. Their mission is to connect, amplify and accelerate STEM education to drive innovation and build a brighter, sustainable future for all.

CONTACT: Media Contact:...