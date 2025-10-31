Author Neil Vickers Unveils Diva: Living In The Fast Lane - A Thrilling Tale Of Ambition, Identity, And Reinvention

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- AWARD-WINNING British author Neil Vickers announces the release of *Diva: Living in the Fast Lane*, a page-turning novel that captures the exhilaration, glamour, and complexity of starting over. Through the story of Madam Sazzar, Vickers delivers an emotionally charged journey exploring ambition, reinvention, and the pursuit of success at any cost.

“Diva is about following a dream with absolute focus,” said Neil Vickers.“I want readers to feel like they're part of the journey, almost acting alongside the main character, and to walk away inspired to chase their own ambitions.”

**A character who refuses ordinary**

Madam Sazzar is bold, flawed, and unforgettable - a woman who remakes herself to command attention in every room. Through her story, Vickers examines universal themes of identity, ambition, and the masks we wear to move forward in life.

“We're all constantly reinventing ourselves,” Neil added.“I wanted to explore that truth at full speed.”

**An author's reinvention**

Born and raised in Derbyshire, Neil Vickers built a successful career in construction before dedicating himself to writing. In just two and a half years, he has self-published four books worldwide, with sequels already in development - including follow-ups to *The Sixth Dimension (Defined)* and *Diva: Living in the Fast Lane*.

“I'd like to be known as a top fiction author who can write in any genre and keep stories exciting,” he said.“Ultimately, I hope some of these books make the leap to film.”

**About the book**

*Diva: Living in the Fast Lane* traces Madam Sazzar's transformation from humble beginnings to the glittering world of high society. Blending sharp observation with imaginative storytelling, Neil captures the price of ambition and the human desire to start anew.