Doug Jacobson

University Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Iowa State University

Doug Jacobson is a Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Iowa State University and currently holds the rank of University Professor. Dr. Jacobson joined the faculty in 1985. Dr. Jacobson's current funded research is targeted at developing robust countermeasures for network-based security exploits and large scale attack simulation environments. He is director of the Internet-Scale Event and Attack Generation Environment (ISEAGE) test bed project. Dr. Jacobson has given over 150 presentations in the area of computer security and has testified in front of the U.S. Senate committee of the Judiciary on security issues associated with peer-to-peer networking. He has published numerous papers on computer security education and the use of hands-on laboratories to teach computer security, as well as written a textbook on network security. He also created a computer security outreach program targeted at the general public, post-secondary students and faculty. He co-authored a book on security literacy for the non-technical audience and also lectures on this topic. His team has developed a cyber security literacy curriculum for grades k-12.

