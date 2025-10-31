Shock Sensor Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research published a report, “Global Shock Sensor Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 1,521.2 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 8,232.9 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%.
Market Dynamics
The shock sensors market is propelled by rising sensor integration in automotive safety technology, industrial machine protection, and intelligent logistics solutions. Surging use of connected vehicles, autonomous technologies, and predictive maintenance across manufacturing facilities is driving demand for real-time impact and vibration sensing. Increasingly stringent safety regulations in North America and Europe further boost the adoption of sophisticated shock-sensing technologies.
However, the sector is being hindered by issues such as the absence of global standardization for sensor calibration, incompatibility problems between different devices, and the complexity of multi-sensor integration. Despite these limitations, the opportunities include growth of industrial automation, retrofitting vehicles with intelligent monitoring systems after purchase, and increased deployment of smart packaging and handling solutions for logistics. Growing use of shock sensors in the automotive, industrial, and logistics markets, coupled with increasing emphasis on safety and efficiency of operations, is are core driver of industry prospects.
Market Highlights
-
Segmental Leadership: Piezoelectric sensors hold the largest share, specifically 35.6%, while piezoresistive sensors record the fastest CAGR of 7.5%.
Output Signal Type: Analog output segment leads with over 52.5% market share, driven by simplicity, reliability, and compatibility with legacy systems.
Application Insights: The automotive security systems show the fastest growth, reflecting increasing adoption of smart logistics and real-time impact monitoring.
Regional Insights: North America leads with over 34.2% share, supported by stringent automotive safety regulations and well-established industrial infrastructure.
Mobitron AB Honeywell International Inc. DYTRAN INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED SignalQuest, LLC SpotSee Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. TE Connectivity Meggitt PLC Climax Technology, Co. Ltd PCB Piezotronics, Inc. TE Sensor Solutions Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S Endevco Corporation Hansford Sensors Ltd. Omron Corporation Bourns, Inc. Bosch Sensortec GmbH CTS Corporation Infineon Technologies AG STMicroelectronics N.V. Others Recent Developments Segmentation
By Device Types (2022-2034) Piezoelectric Sensors Piezoresistive Sensors Strain Gage Sensors By Output Signal (2022-2034) Analog Output Digital Output By Applications (2022-2034) Tap detection Micro-drive protection Shipping and handling Automotive security systems
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment