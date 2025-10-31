Resolution Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Akola Group

1. Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Independent Practitioners' Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group Consolidated Sustainability Report.

Presented. No voting.

2. Approval of the Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

Approve the Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

3. Approval of acquisition of own shares.



Acquire the Company's own shares under the following conditions:

1) The purpose of acquisition of own shares is to maintain and increase the Company's share price and/or to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling the acquired shares, and/or to grant options to the Company's and the Group's employees in accordance with the AB Akola Group Rules of Granting Shares.

2) The maximum number of shares permitted for acquisition is up to 5 (five) percent of all Company's shares.

3) The period during which the Company may acquire its own shares is 18 months from the date of approval of the present decision.

4) Maximum acquisition price per one share is EUR 1.9, minimum acquisition price per one share is EUR 1.5.

5) When selling own shares, equal opportunities must be ensured for all shareholders to acquire the Company's shares. The minimum sale price of own shares shall be set equal to their acquisition price. The Company may cancel the acquired own shares.

6) Authorise the Board of the Company to organise acquisition and sale of own shares, to determine the procedure, timing, quantity, and price of such transactions, and to fulfil all other related actions in accordance with the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania and the conditions set forth in the present decision.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

4. Formation of the reserve for acquiring its own shares.

Form the reserve for acquiring its own shares in amount of EUR 3,000,000 (three million euros).

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,527,463 votes (including 136,322,110 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.

5. Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss.



Approve the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss: