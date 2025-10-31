Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule For November 2025


2025-10-31 08:31:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2025:

  • Baird 55 th Annual Global Industrial Conference
    Farouq Tuweiq, CEO
    Lynn Hutkin, CFO
    Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller
    Wednesday, November 12, 2025
    The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago
    Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 4:30 ET
  • Raymond James Napa Valley Small Cap Symposium
    Lynn Hutkin, CFO
    Monday, November 17, 2025
    The Meritage, Napa
    Conducting meetings throughout the day
  • Wells Fargo 9 th Annual TMT Summit
    Lynn Hutkin, CFO
    Tuesday, November 18, 2025
    Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes
    Conducting meetings throughout the day

The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: .
About Bel
Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
...

Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339


