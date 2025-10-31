Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule For November 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2025:

Baird 55 th Annual Global Industrial Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CEO

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 4:30 ET

Raymond James Napa Valley Small Cap Symposium

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Monday, November 17, 2025

The Meritage, Napa

Conducting meetings throughout the day

Wells Fargo 9 th Annual TMT Summit

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes

Conducting meetings throughout the day

The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: .

About Bel

Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339