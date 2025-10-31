Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation On Behalf Of FMC Corporation Long-Term Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, continues an investigation into certain board members and executive officers of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) FMC's channel management initiatives were not progressing as announced; (2) FMC, facing pricing pressure, decided to avoid sales opportunities rather than compete on pricing; and (3) as a result, FMC's inventory in Latin America, Asia, Canada, and Eastern Europe became inflated.

Current stockholders who held their FMC stock before November 16, 2023, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

