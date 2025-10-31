403
Mexico's Rule-Of-Law Slide Raising Stakes For Security, Investment, And The USMCA Review
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico fell three places to 121st of 143 countries in the 2025 Rule of Law Index, with an overall score of 0.40.
The weakest pillars are criminal justice (135th), civil justice (134th), absence of corruption (134th), and order and security (132nd).
Regionally, Mexico stands 28th of 32 in Latin America and the Caribbean. The results capture performance through 2024, the last year of Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidency, and set the starting line for President Claudia Sheinbaum.
A decade ago Mexico's score was close to 0.48; the erosion has been gradual rather than sudden.
The story behind the story is institutional, not just political. Courts struggle to act quickly and independently, local prosecutors and police are stretched, and organized crime continues to test the state's reach.
These pressures shape business decisions. With a 2026 review of the USMCA trade pact approaching and a nearshoring boom within reach, investors will look for predictable enforcement of contracts, low tolerance for bribery, and credible public security.
For expats, the practical meaning is straightforward. In some places, everyday life is vibrant and manageable; in others, public-safety concerns and slower bureaucratic processes require planning and trusted local advice.
Disputes can take longer to resolve, and permits may not move on a fixed timetable. A relative bright spot is transparency: Mexico ranks mid-pack on open government, which helps citizens and businesses monitor rules and decisions.
What to watch next are concrete indicators rather than headlines:
On the trade front, keep an eye on dispute panels, energy-sector rule stability, and customs modernization.
The bottom line is not bleak but conditional. Mexico's scale, manufacturing base, and access to the U.S. market are powerful assets.
If institutions are strengthened-faster, fairer courts; professional investigations; clean administration-the benefits will show up in safer streets, quicker paperwork, and steadier investment.
