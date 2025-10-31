3 Clear Signs WWE Could Be Building Toward The Vision 2.0 With Cryptic New Videos

WWE's cryptic videos have fans buzzing. Here are three signs pointing toward the rise of The Vision 2.0.

The Vision has been without a major name since Seth Rollins was taken out of the picture. Many fans now believe Gunther could be the one to step into that role. The Ring General has been absent since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025, but the timing of the cryptic videos has sparked speculation about his return. With his dominant presence and credibility, Gunther would be a natural fit to fill the void left by Rollins.

One of the cryptic clips showed a figure in jeans, leading many to believe it was Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has a long history with Paul Heyman, and the two were even seen together at Wrestlepalooza before Lesnar's match against John Cena. That interaction has fueled rumors that Lesnar could be the next big addition to The Vision. If true, it would give the faction a massive boost in star power and instantly shift the balance of WWE's landscape.

Bron Breakker has already stepped into a leadership role within The Vision after betraying Seth Rollins on RAW. With Breakker now positioned as the group's frontman, Paul Heyman may be looking to bring in a younger talent to round out the faction. Fans online have speculated that Austin Theory could be the one, especially since his name has been linked to the group before his hiatus. A shocking return under Heyman's guidance would give Theory the reset he needs while strengthening The Vision's future.