Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cosa Resources Corp Announces Participation In Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase In Toronto


2025-10-31 08:08:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Cosa Resources Corp (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF), an eastern Athabasca focused uranium exploration Company operating multiple joint ventures with Denison Mines, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, will be presenting on November 5th at 2PM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

We look forward to seeing you there.

MENAFN31102025004218003983ID1110275910



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search