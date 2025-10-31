Founders Metals Expands Antino Gold Project With Addition Of 36,000 Hectares

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) -(TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire 100% interest in a 36,000 hectare (ha) exploration concession immediately adjacent to the Company's Antino Gold Project ("Antino") in southeastern Suriname (Figure 1). The acquisition nearly triples Founders' land position to approximately 56,000 ha (560 km) of highly prospective ground within the Guiana Shield greenstone belt (Figure 2).

Highlights of Acquisition



Strategic Expansion: The 36,000-hectare acquisition expands the Company's total land package to 56,000 ha (approximately 10x the size of Manhattan)

Potential Upper Antino Extension: High-grade gold mineralization along a 1,000-metre strike extension supported by historical auger data

Multiple High-Grade Shear Zones Identified: Recent grab sample1 results from separate shear zones (Figure 3) along a 3+ km trend include, 26.01 grams/tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 36.84 g/t Au, 11.44 g/t Au, and 70.93 g/t Au

Substantial Historical Exploration Database Including:



Airborne geophysics



1,860 line-km of aeromagnetic and radiometric survey data (150 m line spacing)



1,877 historical auger samples





High-grade anomaly extending immediately northwest of Upper Antino



Robust 5 km x 2.5 km historical gold anomaly to the north that was never drill tested Over 10 years of active exploration work including detailed bedrock mapping, trenching, channel sampling, metallurgical testing, etc.

Colin Padget, President & CEO, commented "Acquiring this ground is transformational for Founders. We've nearly tripled our land position to 56,000 hectares and gained control of a district-scale opportunity in one of the world's most underexplored gold belts. What excites me most is the quality of targets we've just added. We have immediate opportunities to extend Upper Antino's high-grade gold mineralization along a 1,000-metre strike extension supported by historical auger data. In the northern part of the new area, there's a multi-kilometre network of high-grade shears plus a separate auger anomaly-larger than Upper Antino-that has never seen a drill hole. This acquisition gives us both near-term catalysts and long-term district potential as a premiere explorer in Suriname and the Guiana Shield."

Binding Letter of Intent

The new concession comprises a single Right of Exploration that covers much of an area historically explored by Canarc Resources between 1996 and 2007. Founders has entered an LOI with an arm's length Surinamese private company to acquire 100% of the exploration rights over the property. Under the terms of the LOI, Founders retains the exclusive right to conduct legal due diligence over a 90-day period prior to executing a definitive purchase agreement. Entry into the definitive agreement remains entirely at the discretion of Founders Metals.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 56,000 ha and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date2. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

1Grab samples are not representative of the actual tenor of mineral occurrence and are only used to measure and identify distribution of the precious minerals present along this trend.

22022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Per: "Colin Padget"

Colin Padget

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director