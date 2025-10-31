Russians Shell Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson, One Dead, Four Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the incident.

“One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson,” the report said.

It is noted that a 56-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

According to the City Military Administration, the victim was on the street at the time of the enemy strike.

A 43-year-old man and three women, aged 50, 60, and 55, suffered blast injuries, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds. One victim was treated by medics at the scene, while the others were taken to the hospital.

The City Military Administration specified that Russian occupation forces struck the Dniprovskyi district at around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old ma suffered a mine-blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs. A 60-year-old woman from Kherson suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her right forearm and was treated at the scene. A 55-year-old woman suffered a post-concussion syndrome, blast injury, and closed head injury.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, at around 10:15 a.m., Russian occupiers shelled the Central district of Kherson, injuring a 50-year-old woman.

Photo is illustrative