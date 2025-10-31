Tens Of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer today at Al-Aqsa Mosque, after streaming to the holy site since early morning despite the strict military restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on access to the mosque.According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), Israeli forces tightened their grip at the gates of Al-Aqsa, including the Lions' Gate, Herod's Gate, Hitta Gate, and Damascus Gate.They set up iron barriers, stopped young men for inspection, checked their identity cards, and prevented many from entering the mosque to perform the Friday prayer.The forces also compelled those banned from entering Al-Aqsa to leave Mujahideen Road in Jerusalem's Old City and barred them from holding Friday prayer in the area.