Environment Minister Visits Green Climate Fund Headquarters In Seoul

Seoul, Oct. 31 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman visited on Thursday the headquarters of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in Seoul, South Korea, where he met with the Fund's Executive Director, Mafalda Duarte, the Regional Director for the Middle East, Amjad Mehdi, and the team working on the Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project. The visit took place on the sidelines of his participation in the Global Green Growth Week (GGGI Week 2025).During the meeting, Suleiman expressed his appreciation to the Green Climate Fund and its Board for approving the financing of the Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, with a total value of $295 million.He emphasized that the project represents a cornerstone in strengthening Jordan's national water security and addressing the challenges posed by water scarcity.For her part, Mafalda expressed her pride in the fruitful partnership with Jordan and praised the efforts of the Jordanian government, which led to the approval of this significant funding.She noted that the project constitutes the largest single investment ever made by the Green Climate Fund worldwide, and one of the most strategic water projects globally, expressing her anticipation to see its tangible results on the ground.Suleiman also stressed the importance of further strengthening future cooperation between Jordan and the Green Climate Fund to support the implementation of additional national and regional projects aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing climate and water resilience in the Kingdom.