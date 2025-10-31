American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert Invited To Present At IEA Energy Innovation Forum 2025, Informing G7 Energy And Environment Ministry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reno, Nev., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company, American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) is proud to announce that its CEO, Ryan Melsert, was invited to and accepted participation in the IEA Energy Innovation Forum 2025, an exclusive event co-hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Government of Canada. Held on October 29, 2025, in Toronto, this high-profile forum served as a critical precursor to the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, including members of leadership from the U.S. Department of Energy, that took place October 30, 2025.

The IEA Energy Innovation Forum convened 200 international experts from government, industry, research, and finance to address the most pressing challenges in energy technology innovation. The insights and outcomes from these discussions are designed to directly inform and guide the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, where global leaders will deliberate on actionable strategies to advance energy security, sustainability, and innovation. Melsert was specifically invited to give the opening talk for the session on securing critical battery mineral supplies.

“ For over five decades, the IEA has been a driving force in shaping the global energy technology agenda, and this year's forum underscores the critical role of innovation in building a sustainable future,” said Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Company.“At ABTC, we are proud to be at the forefront of developing advanced technologies for battery recycling and the sustainable sourcing of lithium and other critical battery metals. These innovations are essential to driving a secure and sustainable energy transition, and we are honored to contribute our expertise to inform the decisions of global energy leaders at the G7 meeting, especially at such a critical time in interactions with the U.S. Department of Energy.”

The forum's sessions focused on key topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) for energy technology, carbon dioxide removal, and battery mineral resilience, with the conclusions shared directly with G7 Ministers. This collaboration highlights the importance of international cooperation and innovation in accelerating the clean energy transition.

As a recognized leader in clean energy solutions, ABTC is at the forefront of innovation in battery recycling and the sustainable mining and refining of lithium, critical components for the global transition to renewable energy. ABTC's cutting-edge technologies and commitment to sustainability position the company as a key player in addressing the challenges of energy storage and resource resilience, ensuring a secure and sustainable energy future.

ABTC's participation in the IEA Energy Innovation Forum reflects its dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions and its leadership in shaping the global battery metals supply chain and sustainable energy ecosystem.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

