Three Operatives Of 'Sikhs For Justice' In Punjab Police Net

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Punjab Police apprehended three operatives of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on walls of schools in Punjab, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

New York-based SFJ is backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen designated a terrorist by the Indian government. Those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh, alias Jota (24), and Gurpreet Singh (26), both residents of Kaliaewala village in Ferozepur; and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Mananwala in Bathinda.

The Police have also recovered four mobile phones and one dongle device from their possession.

As per information, Pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of two schools, including a school at Mananwala village on the intervening night of October 19 and 20.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused painted inflammatory slogans aimed at inciting public unrest and promoting anti-national sentiments.

Evidence indicates they were receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities, he said.

The police acted swiftly and ensured that no anti-national activity goes unchecked, said the DGP, adding the Counter Intelligence of Bathinda and Bathinda Police jointly carried out the investigation in a professional and scientific manner to bring the culprits to justice.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Bathinda) Amneet Kondal said following technical leads, police teams had managed to apprehend two accused -- Navjot and Gurpreet Singh, who are main accused in writing slogan at the PM Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bhissiana village.

She said following the further investigations police teams have also arrested accused Harjinder Singh, who wrote slogans at wall of a School at Mananwala village.

The SSP said during questioning the accused revealed that they had written the slogans on the walls following the directions of foreign-based individual identified as Pawanpreet Singh alias Deep Chahal, a close aide of Pannun, in lieu of money.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General Avneet Kaur Sidhu said accused Harjinder has revealed that accused Navjot had introduced him to Pawanpreet Singh, alias Deep Chahal, who directed him to write the slogan for which he was paid Rs 2,000.