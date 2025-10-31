Human Rights Organizations Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current & Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Human Rights Organizations Market Worth?The human rights organizations market size has been on an upward trend in the past few years. An escalation from $17.7 billion in 2024 to $18.09 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.2% is predicted. The growth during the historical period is due to the enhanced focus on human rights abuses, advocating and creating awareness, taking legal measures, as well as funding and donations.

Expectations are set for a consistent increase in the human rights organizations market over the upcoming years. The projection indicates growth to $20.3 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This expected growth over the forecast period can be linked to the progression of human rights issues, digital advocacy, grassroots organisation, and corporate responsibility. Key trends for this period involve digital advocacy, online petitions, crowdsourcing, the use of data and technology for human rights, and attention to gender and lgbtq+ rights.

What Are The Factors Driving The Human Rights Organizations Market?

The anticipated growth in the human rights organizations market is believed to be propelled by the increasing prevalence of hate crimes. This type of crime signifies criminal violence directed towards an individual or property, largely influenced by the perpetrator's prejudice against a particular race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. To elaborate, in October 2023, the United States Department of Justice, a government agency in the US, reported a rise in hate crime incidents by 794 in 2022, culminating to a total of 11,634 cases, a significant surge from 10,840 in the previous year, 2021.

Who Are The Major Players In The Human Rights Organizations Market?

Major players in the Human Rights Organizations include:

. Amnesty International

. Human Rights Watch

. Civil Rights Defenders

. Human Rights Without Frontiers International

. Physicians for Human Rights

. Anti-Slavery International

. Global Rights

. UN Watch

. European Centre for Minority Issues

. International Federation for Human Rights

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Human Rights Organizations Market In The Globe?

Groups and advocates for human rights are relentlessly striving to safeguard the digital rights of individuals. Based on a study conducted by NordVPN, a cybersecurity firm, it was found that in 2022, 3% of Australians are anxious about online tracking, and 27% are convinced they are being constantly monitored. The routine nature of data collection infringes on people's privacy as all their online activities are monitored. To protect these online users, human rights groups are increasing awareness and advocating for the implementation of protective laws.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Human Rights Organizations Market Share?

The human rights organizationsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Organizations: Nongovernmental Organizations, Intergovernmental Organizations, Governmental Organizations, International Organizations

2) By Organization Location: Domestic, International

3) By Application: All Humans, Children, Women, Disabled, LGBTQ, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs): Human Rights Advocacy Groups, Legal Aid Organizations, Grassroots Organizations, Community-Based Organizations

2) By Intergovernmental Organizations (IGOs): United Nations (UN) and Its Specialized Agencies, European Union (EU), African Union (AU), Organization of American States (OAS)

3) By Governmental Organizations: National Human Rights Commissions, State-Supported Human Rights Bodies, Local Government Agencies Involved in Human Rights Protection

4) By International Organizations: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Human Rights Organizations Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the market for human rights organizations. North America came in next in line. The market report for human rights organizations includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

