Chilean Peso Strengthens Amid Stock Market Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso exhibited resilience against the U.S. dollar on October 31, 2025, opening at 942.00 pesos per dollar, a slight decline of 0.03% from the previous close.
This movement reflects ongoing appreciation of the local currency, supported by robust domestic fundamentals. On October 30, the USD/CLP pair rose 0.17% to close at 942.60, amid moderate volatility driven by global commodity trends and internal economic indicators.
Overnight, the rate stabilized, benefiting from limited fluctuations in Asian and European sessions. The Central Bank of Chile maintained its interest rate at 4.75%, citing controlled inflation around 4% and projected GDP growth of 2.5% to 2.6% for 2025.
Enhanced exports, particularly copper, bolstered reserves and contributed to the peso's strength, despite external pressures from China's slowdown.
The U.S. Dollar Index stood at 99.620, up 0.39% in the past 24 hours but neutral overall, with a 1.65% monthly gain. This stability mitigated broader pressure on emerging currencies, allowing Chile's commodity-linked economy to thrive.
Chilean peso strengthens as IPSA hits record
Technically, the 4-hour chart shows consolidation with bearish signals, while the daily view confirms a downtrend from mid-October highs, suggesting further peso gains if support at 935 holds.
In the stock market, the S&P IPSA index climbed 1.10% on October 30 to a record 9,428.89, marking its sixth straight advance. This rally, fueled by strong corporate earnings and improved sentiment, correlates with the peso's performance.
Top gainers included Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) at +3.57%, Enel Chile at +2.54%, Cencosud at +2.33%, Banco de Chile at +1.79%, and Falabella at +1.78%.
Leading losers were LATAM Airlines at -1.82%, Copec at -1.30%, Banco Santander Chile at -1.25%, CMPC at -0.92%, and Colbún at -0.73%.
Analysts from XTB and Bloomberg attribute the trends to inflation control, stock rallies, and cautious U.S. Federal Reserve policies. Morgan Stanley raised its IPSA target to 10,900 for mid-2026, signaling optimism amid political stability expectations.
