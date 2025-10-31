LG Sinha Calls For Unity, Inclusive Growth On UT Foundation Day

Lt Governor addressees UT Diwas celebration at SKICC, Srinagar

By Sameer Hussain

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the dream of peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir has been realised in a short span of time since the Union Territory's formation in 2019, as he paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and led the 'Run for Unity' to mark the day.

Speaking at the UT Foundation Day celebrations, the Lieutenant Governor said that“an aspirational J&K UT was born on 31st October 2019” and that“historic milestones were achieved in infrastructure and other sectors” since then. He asserted that all forms of discrimination have been eliminated, paving the way for social justice and equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dreams of Sardar Patel and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee are being fulfilled through all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling for unity and collective effort, the LG urged citizens to follow the vision and ideals of Sardar Patel.“We must work as a unified force for the shared goal of Aatm-Nirbhar J&K and Viksit Bharat. We have made history in development and must continue this journey as an unbreakable entity,” he said.

On political restoration, Sinha reiterated that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time - following delimitation and assembly elections.

The LG also said that the administration will continue to act against government employees involved in terror activities.“This process will continue till we completely wipe out the terror ecosystem from governance,” he added.