Several Russian Regions Report Drone Attacks: Power Plants, Oil Refinery, And Electrical Substation Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Russian service of the BBC.

The Governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said that“drone debris fell” on the territory of the heat and power plant. As a result, electricity supply in Oryol was disrupted, though backup lines were activated.

The Temporary Acting Governor of the Vladimir region, Alexander Avdeev, also reported an attack on infrastructure near the city of Vladimir but did not provide further details.

According to the Astra Telegram channel, during the night of October 30–31, the Vladimir electrical substation in the Energetik settlement near the city of Vladimir was attacked.

The report notes that the Vladimir substation is a major regional energy facility with an installed capacity of about 4,010 MVA. The substation, which services the region's power grid, is a key hub, with numerous power lines branching from it at voltages between 110 and 750 kV.

Following the drone strike, a fire broke out at the Vladimir substation. Videos posted by the Astra Telegram channel show tall flames at the site.

It was reported that after the drone attack, public transport routes in Vladimir were suspended, and educational institutions in the Energetik settlement were closed.

The Telegram channel also posted surveillance footage showing the moment a drone struc the combined heat and power plant in Oryol. The Oryol combined heat and power plant is part of RSU Energy JSC and has an installed electric capacity of 330 MW and a thermal capacity of 725 Gcal/h.

Open-source analysis by Astra suggests that one of the strikes hit the open switchgear area of the Oryol combined heat and power plant, after which residents lost electricity.

Before the attack, the regional governor had reported a missile threat alert. Residents also claimed that“these were not drones” on social media.

Later, the governor of the Oryol region announced that, following the attack, heating and water supply would be restricted in three districts of the city.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Yaroslavl near the Slavneft-YANOS PJSC oil refinery. According to residents, the blasts occurred several kilometers from the refinery.

Additionally, the airport in Yaroslavl was closed, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 130 fixed-wing drones had allegedly been shot down over 14 regions of the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night of Wednesday, October 29, a group of drones attacked oil refining and petrochemical plants in Ru ssia.

Photo: Pixabay, archive