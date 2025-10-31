Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyz Government Amends Order To Advance E-Governance And Digital Transport Projects

2025-10-31 05:59:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended Order No. 337-t dated April 24, 2025, to expedite the deployment of electronic governance frameworks and digital transformation projects, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The updated document, Order No. 921-t, was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the amendments, Clause 10 of the appendix has been revised to include the completion of the first stage of the national digital road map, with funding of $52,601. The Ministry of Transport has been designated as the implementing agency for this initiative.

The order also introduces a new Clause 21, which provides for the development and launch of the E-Permit information system in cooperation with China. The project has been allocated $90,337, and the Ministry of Transport will oversee its implementation.

The decision seeks to propel digital transformation within the transportation domain and optimize infrastructure stewardship via cutting-edge technological innovations.

Trend News Agency

