Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.29, or 0.44 percent, on October 30 from the previous level, landing at $65.95 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.33, or 0.51 percent, to $63.87 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.31, or 0.59 percent, to $52.59 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea by $0.12, or 0.18 percent, to $65.25 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.