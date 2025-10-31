Kazakhstan Reveals Size Of Its Airline Fleet

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's airline fleet has soared to 105 aircraft, with eight shiny new planes taking to the skies in 2025, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The country now connects with 31 nations through 144 international routes, operating 842 flights per week.

In parallel, the aviation sector is undergoing major infrastructure and investment projects. Among the most notable initiatives, the restoration of Arkalyk Airport is currently in progress. Additionally, a new master plan for the development of Almaty Airport has been presented, accompanied by a $362 million investment program by TAV Airports Holding.

Further investment agreements include a 547 billion tenge ($1 billion) deal for the development of Astana Airport and a significant 250 billion tenge ($464.8 million) investment for the construction of a cargo-passenger airport in the Khorgos Special Economic Zone.

The government has sanctioned the Framework for the Advancement of Civil Unmanned Aviation for the timeframe spanning 2025 to 2031, delineating the strategic blueprint for the industry's future trajectory.



In the realm of domestic aviation, a plethora of new carriers has penetrated the marketplace, concurrently with the initiation of over 35 novel international flight paths, thereby establishing connectivity between Kazakhstan and key global hubs such as Budapest, Shanghai, Seoul, Guangzhou, and Munich.