Healthcare BPO Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 14.7% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Healthcare BPO Market?In recent years, the healthcare BPO market has expanded significantly. The market is forecasted to rise from $336.81 billion in 2024 to $370.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The historical growth of this market is due to factors such as concerns over data security, the global expansion of healthcare services, the overall growth of the healthcare industry, the pressure to cut costs in healthcare, and regulatory changes in the healthcare sector.

Anticipating quick expansion in the upcoming years, the healthcare bpo market is projected to reach $641.18 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This predicted growth within the forecast timeframe is mainly due to the increase in remote patient supervision, needs for data analytics, integration of AI and automation, evolution of revenue cycle management, and support for precision medicine. Significant trends during the forecast period are expected to be patient experience improvement, telemedicine and remote healthcare, data protection and compliance, population health administration, and revenue cycle management.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Healthcare BPO Market?

The accelerated expansion of clinical process outsourcing is playing a significant role in propelling the growth of the healthcare BPO market. As an administrative task within the healthcare sector, clinical process outsourcing benefits greatly from clinical expertise. The surge in outsourcing of clinical trials can be attributed to the growing number of drugs being ushered into clinical phases, along with corporations reducing their workforce and seeking the assistance of CROs in the management of their portfolios. For example, data from the US-based web resource ClinicalTrials, maintained by the US National Library of Medicine, reveal that in 2022 a total of 437,515 clinical trials were cataloged, of which 56,561 were successfully concluded. The trend continued in 2023 and as of December 20, the figures for both registration and completion of trials had again risen, reaching 476,626 and 61,504, respectively. Consequently, the accelerated growth in clinical process outsourcing is projected to stimulate the healthcare BPO market in the future.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Healthcare BPO Market?

Major players in the Healthcare BPO include:

- Accenture

- Cognizant Technology Solutions

- Infosys BPM

- WNS Global Services

- EXL Service

- Tata Consultancy Services

- Conduent Inc.

- HCL Technologies

- Genpact

- Omega Healthcare

What Are The Future Trends Of The Healthcare BPO Market?

Leading companies in the healthcare BPO market are introducing novel cloud-based solutions to heighten their market profitability. These cloud-based solutions, leveraging the powers of cloud computing platforms across the web, refine the management of data and applications within healthcare BPO. For instance, Fujitsu Limited, an information and communications technology entity based in Japan, launched an advanced cloud-based platform in March 2023 to transform personalized healthcare and expedite drug development. This system based around cloud technology is designed to compile health data from electronic medical records, wearable devices, and a variety of other sources. The consolidated data is anticipated to improve particular healthcare operations, polish clinical research techniques, and streamline drug development. Fujitsu projects this groundbreaking platform will assist in creating a new health and medical community dedicated to enhancing the overall health of individuals.

What Segments Are Covered In The Healthcare BPO Market Report?

The healthcare bpomarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Provider Service: Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Enrollment And Strategic Planning, Patient Care

2) By Payer Service: Human Resource Management, Claims Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Operational/Administrative Management, Care Management, Provider Management, Other Payer Services

3) By Pharmaceutical Service: Research And Development, Manufacturing, Non-clinical Service

Subsegments:

1) By Revenue Cycle Management (RCM): Medical Billing, Accounts Receivable Management, Claims Processing, Coding Services, Denial Management

2) By Patient Enrollment And Strategic Planning: Patient Registration Services, Eligibility Verification, Enrollment Services For Health Plans, Market Research And Strategic Consulting

3) By Patient Care: Telehealth Services, Care Management, Patient Support Services, Medical Transcription, Patient Engagement Solutions

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Healthcare BPO Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the healthcare BPO market. It's projected that the fastest growing region in the stated forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report covering the healthcare BPO market includes the following regions; Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

