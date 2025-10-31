403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 31 October 2025
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 20086 DKT 02/12/25 IV
|200
|100
|1.60
|100 %
|99.8757
|98 20169 DKT 03/03/26 I
|10,100
| 10,100
|1.62
|100 %
|99.4674
|Total
|10,300
|10,200
The sale will settle 04 November 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment