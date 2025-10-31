Tariffs Sentiment September 2025 Polls From Globaldata's Verdict And Business Trade Media International Networks Of B2B Websites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The disruption of global supply chains due to new US tariffs presents significant challenges and opportunities for businesses to adapt and explore alternative markets, optimize sourcing, and drive innovation. The trade uncertainties might also prompt firms to reassess their pricing strategies and long-term investments.

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tariffs Sentiment Polls - September 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report is based on a set of 14 polls designed to help understand the business community's sentiment toward tariffs.

Key Highlights



In the first 100 days of his second term, Donald Trump blew up eight decades of global trade rules with the imposition of a 10% global baseline and a 'reciprocal' tariff framework, plus sizeable tariffs on strategic sectors. These measures have disrupted global supply chains, created significant uncertainty for businesses worldwide, and eroded consumer confidence (which fell to an almost five-year low in the US in April 2025).

The focus for the next few months will be on how companies navigate the new set of US reciprocal tariffs, implemented on August 7, 2025, as well as further tariff increases and threats of increases on goods like pharmaceuticals, timber, lumber, furniture, kitchen cabinets, and heavy trucks. A September 24 US announcement about ongoing Section 232 investigations into imports of robotics, industrial machinery, and medical equipment also hints at further possible tariff increases. These developments are set against the backdrop of a US federal appeals court ruling on August 29, 2025, that Trump's most sweeping tariffs are unlawful, teeing up a showdown in the US Supreme Court beginning November 5. If these tariffs are ruled illegal, Trump will use other tariff authorities (such as Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act and Section 338 of the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act) to impose similar measures, maintaining trade war chaos for the next few months.

Scope



The analyst is running 14 polls on its Verdict and Business Trade Media International networks of B2B websites. The polls are still live at the time of writing, but this report analyzes data captured between April 10 and September 30, 2025. In total, the 14 polls received 14,553 responses. We have categorized the poll questions into four distinct groups for our analysis: concerns and challenges, business outlook, pricing, and investment and procurement.

Reasons to Buy

This survey gives a unique insight into the business community's views on tariffs. It provides an early insight into their level of concern about the impact of tariffs on their business and a view of how tariffs are expected to impact the economic outlook over the next 12 months.

Key Topics Covered:



About Our Tariffs Sentiment Polls

Executive Summary

Poll Analysis

Sentiment Polling Methodology

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900