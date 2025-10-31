Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Operators In Southern Ukraine Destroy Russian Equipment, Communication Systems

2025-10-31 05:05:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service released corresponding footage on its website.

The report notes that UAV operators detected Russian equipment and communication systems hidden on power poles and other structures and destroyed them using FPV drones.

First photo for illustration purposes: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

UkrinForm

