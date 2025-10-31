Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Showcases Post-Conflict Reconstruction As Diplomats Visit Jabrayil And Zangilan

2025-10-31 05:05:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ambassadors, military attachés, and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan regions on October 31, in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes over 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations. The visit is being led by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, alongside other senior officials.

Throughout the visit, participants will familiarize themselves with the ongoing reconstruction and development projects in the region, including large-scale infrastructure works and the restoration of settlements.

This marks the 20th such visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories since the 2020 Patriotic War, reflecting Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to transparency and regional development in the post-conflict phase.

AzerNews

