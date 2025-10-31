Gold Price RISES Again Today On October 31: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices are changing daily and have been on an upward trend for the past few months. Today's prices have increased compared to yesterday. This report provides the current prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Mumbai

Today's gold price in Kolkata:

22 Carat - 11,245 per gram

24 Carat - 12,268 per gram

Yesterday's price:

22 Carat - 11,135 per gram

24 Carat - 12,148 per gram

Chennai Gold Price:

22K: 11,300/gram

24K: 12,328/gram

Mumbai Gold Price:

22K: 11,245/gram

24K: 12,268/gram

Delhi Gold Price:

22K: 11,260/gram

24K: 12,283/gram

Bengaluru Gold Price:

22K: 11,245/gram

24K: 12,268/gram

Ahmedabad Gold Price:

22K: 11,250/gram

24K: 12,273/gram

Kerala Gold Price:

22K: 11,245/gram

24K: 12,268/gram