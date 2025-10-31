Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price RISES Again Today On October 31: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

2025-10-31 05:00:41
Gold prices are changing daily and have been on an upward trend for the past few months. Today's prices have increased compared to yesterday. This report provides the current prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold prices change daily and have been rising for months. Despite minor dips, the trend is upward. Today's price is higher than yesterday's. Check current gold rates in various cities.

Today's gold price in Kolkata:

22 Carat - 11,245 per gram

24 Carat - 12,268 per gram

Yesterday's price:

22 Carat - 11,135 per gram

24 Carat - 12,148 per gram

Chennai Gold Price:

22K: 11,300/gram

24K: 12,328/gram

Mumbai Gold Price:

22K: 11,245/gram

24K: 12,268/gram

Delhi Gold Price:

22K: 11,260/gram

24K: 12,283/gram

Bengaluru Gold Price:

22K: 11,245/gram

24K: 12,268/gram

Ahmedabad Gold Price:

22K: 11,250/gram

24K: 12,273/gram

Kerala Gold Price:

22K: 11,245/gram

24K: 12,268/gram

AsiaNet News

