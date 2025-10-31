Gold Price RISES Again Today On October 31: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing daily and have been on an upward trend for the past few months. Today's prices have increased compared to yesterday. This report provides the current prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Mumbai
Gold prices change daily and have been rising for months. Despite minor dips, the trend is upward. Today's price is higher than yesterday's. Check current gold rates in various cities.
Today's gold price in Kolkata:
22 Carat - 11,245 per gram
24 Carat - 12,268 per gram
Yesterday's price:
22 Carat - 11,135 per gram
24 Carat - 12,148 per gram
Chennai Gold Price:
22K: 11,300/gram
24K: 12,328/gram
Mumbai Gold Price:
22K: 11,245/gram
24K: 12,268/gram
Delhi Gold Price:
22K: 11,260/gram
24K: 12,283/gram
Bengaluru Gold Price:
22K: 11,245/gram
24K: 12,268/gram
Ahmedabad Gold Price:
22K: 11,250/gram
24K: 12,273/gram
Kerala Gold Price:
22K: 11,245/gram
24K: 12,268/gram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment