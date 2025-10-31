Royal Enfield Classic 350: Here's The Monthly EMI To Buy It Now

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, super popular in India, is a top seller because of its design and performance. Current offers make it even easier to buy one.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a very popular bike in India. People love it for its classic design, powerful sound, and strong riding experience. Over 30,000 units were sold per month in 2025.

With GST cuts and festive deals, now's the time to buy. Prices are ₹1.81-₹2.15 lakh. On-road in Delhi is ₹2.09 lakh. A full loan EMI is ₹4,238-₹18,181 (12-60 months, 8% interest).

Total interest costs range from ₹9,167 to ₹45,266. A down payment can lower your EMI. It's best to plan by understanding the details. The Classic 350 is a top seller and is popular abroad too.