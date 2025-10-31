THE 43RD SESSION OF THE UNESCO GENERAL CONFERENCE SOLEMNLY OPENS IN SAMARKAND

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The ancient city of Samarkand a jewel of world history, a cradle of human civilization, and a renowned scientific and cultural center along the Great Silk Road has once again drawn the world's attention. The city has been honored to host the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which will take place from October 30 to November 13. For the first time in its 40-year history, UNESCO is holding such a high-level event outside its headquarters in Paris - in Uzbekistan's cultural capital, Samarkand.

The 43rd session of the General Conference is expected to bring together delegations from more than 190 countries and representatives of over 60 international organizations, including over 100 heads of state and government, 130 ministers of education, science, and culture, and nearly 3,000 delegates.

Today, October 30, the opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference was held at the Congress Center in Samarkand. Our President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay attended and delivered speeches. In his speech, the Head of State put forward a number of important initiatives.

During the event, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Samarkand and presented her with Uzbekistan's high state award - the Order of Friendship. In addition, President Mirziyoyev held talks with President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia.

The session's agenda includes meetings of the UNESCO Executive Board, plenary sessions, committee meetings, the Forum of Heads of State, ministerial roundtables, as well as youth and women's forums and a variety of cultural events. These events will take place not only in Samarkand but also in Tashkent, Bukhara, Khiva, and Shakhrisabz. Moreover, a number of measures are planned to further strengthen long-term cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNESCO.

Among them are: improving the activities of the State Institution for the Preservation and Management of Uzbekistan's World Heritage Sites; exploring opportunities to establish a UNESCO Regional Office in Samarkand; launching the international network initiative“Cultural Heritage Guardians (Storoj)”; continuing efforts to include Uzbekistan's intangible cultural heritage elements in UNESCO's lists; and implementing other key tasks.

It is noteworthy that in recent years, Uzbekistan has achieved significant progress within the framework of cooperation with UNESCO. At Uzbekistan's initiative, important resolutions on access to information and children's education were adopted, and in 2024, seven new projects in education, culture, digitalization, and innovation were launched. The country also became a member of the International Center for the Study and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), Bukhara joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, and a UNESCO Chair was established at the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage in Samarkand.

A number of Uzbekistan's cultural and natural sites have been inscribed on various UNESCO lists, including the Turan Deserts and the Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor, as well as traditional elements such as silk weaving, pottery, rubab playing, and iftar customs, along with documentary heritage items like the“Archive of the Emir of Bukhara's Chancellery,”“The Turkestan Album,” and“Khudaybergan Devonov's Photo Album.”

The conference emphasizes the importance of further developing these achievements and promoting Uzbekistan's growing contribution to global culture, science, and education.

By hosting such a prestigious international forum for the first time in its history, Uzbekistan is not only showcasing its rich cultural and historical heritage but also making a meaningful contribution to the advancement of world culture, science, and education. This, in turn, enhances the country's international reputation and strengthens its position as a full-fledged and active member of the global community.