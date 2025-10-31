Mwani Qatar CEO Awarded 'Personality Of The Year' At TMS Awards 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Capt Abdulla Mohamed Al Khanji, Chief Executive Officer of Mwani Qatar, has been awarded the prestigious“Personality of the Year” at the annual The Maritime Standard (TMS) Awards 2025 ceremony, held last night at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

The award is one of the most distinguished individual honours in the maritime transport and ports sector across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. It recognises outstanding individuals who have made remarkable contributions to advancing the maritime industry and enhancing its overall performance and efficiency. With over 22 years of experience in the maritime industry, Captain Al Khanji has held numerous leadership positions that have significantly contributed to enhancing Qatar's global standing in maritime transport and trade.

This recognition comes as part of The Maritime Standard's mission to celebrate outstanding leaders who have driven progress in maritime infrastructure, logistics services, and port competitiveness across the region. The award highlights the widespread appreciation of Mwani Qatar's efforts to promote innovation and deliver world-class services in the ports and maritime transport sectors.

Held annually in the presence of senior executives and industry leaders from around the world, The Maritime Standard Awards have become one of the most prestigious platforms celebrating excellence and innovation across the shipping, ports, and maritime industries, particularly in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Categories include Shipping Company of the Year, Terminal Operator of the Year, and Woman in Shipping Award, among others.