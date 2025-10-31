403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dax Forecast Today 31/10: Sideways Despite ECB (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The German DAX remains range bound near its 50-day EMA following the ECB's latest rate decision. Key support sits at €23,000, while resistance near €24,500 could open a path toward €25,000 to €26,000 if broken.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment