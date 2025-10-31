Genomics Data Analysis Market Size To Surpass USD 28.74 Bn By 2034

Report Scope of Genomics Data Analysis Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.91 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 28.74 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 16.42% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Service / Workflow Type, By Technology / Platform, By Application, By End User, By Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Invitae Corporation,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Celerion,Myriad Genetics, Inc., SoftGenetics LLC

What are the Major Drivers in the Genomics Data Analysis Market?

Advancements in sequencing technologies, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increasing government and private investment in genomics research. Additionally, the growing use of AI and bioinformatics tools for large-scale data interpretation and the expanding application of genomics in disease diagnosis and drug discovery are fueling market growth.

What are the Key trends in the Genomics Data Analysis Market in 2024?



In January 2025, NVIDIA partnered with Illumina, Mayo Clinic, and Arch Institute to integrate its AI technologies into genomic research and drug discovery. This collaboration aims to advance healthcare innovation through generative and agentic AI, driving transformation across the $10 trillion global healthcare and life sciences sector. In November 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced guidelines for the ethical handling of human genomic data, covering its collection, access, use, and sharing. These principles aim to safeguard individual privacy, ensure fairness, and encourage responsible global collaboration in genomic research.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Genomics Data Analysis Market?

Managing and securing the massive volumes of complex genomic data. Issues like data privacy, standardization, interoperability, and the high costs of computational infrastructure hinder efficient analysis. Additionally, the shortage of skilled bioinformaticians and regulatory uncertainties further complicate large-scale implementation and data sharing in genomics research.

For Instance, According to the World Health Organization (WHO), while sequencing a whole genome may cost about USD 1,000, interpreting and analyzing that genomic data can be far more expensive, reaching nearly USD 1 million due to complex data processing and advanced analytical requirements.



Segmental Insights

By service/ workflow type analysis

What made the Variant Calling & Annotation Segment Dominant in the Genomics Data Analysis Market in 2024?

In 2024, the variant calling and annotation segment dominates the market due to its critical role in identifying genetic mutations linked to diseases and treatment responses. The growing use of next-generation sequencing

The data preprocessing & quality control segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing need for accurate, high-quality genomic datasets. As sequencing technologies generate massive data volumes, ensuring data integrity and eliminating errors becomes vital for reliable downstream analysis, clinical interpretation, and precision medicine applications, driving strong market demand.

For Instance, In April 2024, Nonacus introduced a genomic profiling test combined with advanced bioinformatics and analysis software, enhancing data accuracy and clinical insights, which reflects the growing adoption of integrated genomic solutions in the market.



By technology/platform analysis

How did Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Dominate the Genomics Data Analysis Market in 2024?

The CRISPR segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its precision, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in gene editing and functional genomics. Its expanding use in therapeutics development, disease modelling, and personalized medicine, along with ongoing research advancements, is driving significant adoption across both clinical and research applications.

By application analysis

Why the Drug Discovery & Development Segment Dominated the Genomics Data Analysis Market in 2024?

The diagnostics and personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for early disease detection, precision therapies, and tailored treatment approaches. Advancements in genomics sequencing and bioinformatics are enabling clinicians to identify genetic variation more accurately, driving adoption in cancer diagnostics, rare disease screening, and preventive healthcare.

By end-user analysis

Why do the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment dominate the Genomics Data Analysis Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment dominated the market with the major revenue share due to their extensive use of genomics data in drug discovery, biomarker

The hospital & diagnostic laboratory segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising adoption of genomics testing for disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient monitoring. Increasing integration of economic data into clinical workflows and expanding access to advanced sequencing technologies are enhancing precision care and driving demand across healthcare facilities.

By Regional Analysis

How is North America contributing to the Expansion of the Genomics Data Analysis Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to strong research infrastructure, high investments in precision medicine, and the presence of major genomic technology companies. The region's advanced healthcare systems, government-backed genomics initiatives, and widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies further strengthened its leadership position, driving innovation and large-scale implementation across clinical and research applications.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Genomics Data Analysis Market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments in genomic research, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of personalized medicine. Countries like China, Japan, and India are advancing genomic sequencing capabilities and bioinformatics adoption, supported by government initiatives and collaborations, driving regional growth and accelerating integration of genomics into clinical and research applications.

For Instance, In March 2025, Illumina Inc. and Nashville Biosciences, a subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, completed sequencing 250,000 whole genomes under the Alliance for Genomic Discovery initiative. The data is being utilized to enhance drug target identification, advance therapeutic research, and accelerate clinical development efforts in precision medicine.



